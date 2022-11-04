Independence / Buchanan County voters have clearly given the Republican party victories in recent elections. At the same time, I hope you’ve noticed the recent changing face of the party: it’s not the Republican party of old. And I also hope you’ve noticed the changing face of our state legislature: with the Republican party majority since the 2016 elections, it is no longer a deliberative lawmaking body, but rather a partisan political gang.
Are you satisfied with this direction? We must elect Democrats to the state legislature to regain some balance in our state government. If your loyalty has been to the Republican party of old, I urge you to “take a breather” from today’s party. Perhaps there will come a day when we will again see fair and honest government in Des Moines but in the meantime please consider a vote for Democratic candidates.