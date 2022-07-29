Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures, and Archer-Daniels Midland/Wolf Carbon Solutions are proposing three hazardous carbon pipelines across nearly 2,000 miles of land in Iowa. Navigator announced that Buchanan, Delaware, and Fayette counties have been added to this list. Navigator claims that they are going to permanently store the CO2 underground, but most likely it will use the CO2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), a process of pumping CO2 into dwindling oil fields to get the last bit of oil out of the ground.

