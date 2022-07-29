Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures, and Archer-Daniels Midland/Wolf Carbon Solutions are proposing three hazardous carbon pipelines across nearly 2,000 miles of land in Iowa. Navigator announced that Buchanan, Delaware, and Fayette counties have been added to this list. Navigator claims that they are going to permanently store the CO2 underground, but most likely it will use the CO2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), a process of pumping CO2 into dwindling oil fields to get the last bit of oil out of the ground.
80 percent of Iowa voters from all political parties oppose the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines and thirty-four counties have filed objections to these projects. Eminent domain is intended to use private land to benefit the public, not corporate greed. Many landowners are concerned about the impact of these projects will have on their lives and livelihoods and the use of eminent domain over their land.
This issue has become highly politicized due to massive subsidies available to these companies and due to Governor Kim Reynolds accepting over $163,000 in campaign donations from the CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions, where her predecessor, Terry Branstad, is currently the Chief Policy Advisor.
Protecting our property rights, the health of our land, and the safety of our communities should not be a partisan issue. Let Governor Reynolds’s Iowa Utilities Board know that you don’t support hazardous pipelines being built in our community by writing to them at Iowa Utilities Board, 1375 E. Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319.
Navigator is planning a series of meetings involving the landowners and the Iowa Utilities Board. The planned schedule in our areas is as follows.
Delaware Aug 22 12:00 PM The Gathering Place, 1711 N 2nd St, Manchester, IA
Buchanan Aug 22 6:00 PM Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Independence, IA Virtual Meeting
Fayette Aug 23 12:00 PM The Coliseum, 101 1st St SW, Oelwein, IA
Participation through IUB WebEx system Sept 12 6:00 PM
Please stand with us and take a stand against these pipelines in our counties.
Dan Callahan/Buchanan County
Nancy Bockenstedt Henkenius/Delaware County
Tim O’Brien/Fayette County