I previously wrote to denounce those who promote Constitutional Sheriffs, mentioning that these folks show no knowledge of the how the Constitution works. Mr. Gary Shawver wrote in rebuttal. I wish to make the following facts very clear. The Constitutional Sheriffs are NOT based on the Constitution and implementing their ideas will destroy our government. Article VI of the Constitution makes this very clear. I did not claim that Constitutional Sheriff adherents are racist. I pointed out that their philosophy is based on ideas first promulgated by Richard Spencer of the Posse Comitatus, an avowed neo-Nazi, and reminded people that you have to be careful when your ideas come from a guy like this.
Mr. Shawver insinuated that since sheriffs take an oath to uphold both constitutions (federal and state), sheriffs can elect to not enforce unconstitutional mandates, thus ignoring the role of the Supreme Court! Alexander Hamilton in the Federalist Number 74 makes the Supreme Court’s role in judicial review very clear, as does the Supreme Court itself in the 1803 decision, Marbury V. Madison.
Shawver points out that I am the chair of the Buchanan County Democrats. I am proud of the trust my fellow patriots have in me, but I wrote my letters as a private citizen, not as the chair of the county party.
I realize that in these days of alternative facts and presidents supporting attempted coups that the truth will not persuade anyone committed to their errors but I hope that those who were unaware of this issue will investigate for themselves, and join the fight to protect the Constitution.
I also took an oath to uphold both Constitutions each time I reenlisted in the Iowa National Guard during my 31 years of service. These letters are my way of fulfilling my oath.