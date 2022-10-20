Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

I previously wrote to denounce those who promote Constitutional Sheriffs, mentioning that these folks show no knowledge of the how the Constitution works. Mr. Gary Shawver wrote in rebuttal. I wish to make the following facts very clear. The Constitutional Sheriffs are NOT based on the Constitution and implementing their ideas will destroy our government. Article VI of the Constitution makes this very clear. I did not claim that Constitutional Sheriff adherents are racist. I pointed out that their philosophy is based on ideas first promulgated by Richard Spencer of the Posse Comitatus, an avowed neo-Nazi, and reminded people that you have to be careful when your ideas come from a guy like this.

