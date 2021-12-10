To the Editor:
In reply to the “Letter to the Editor” of December 8, 2021 by Gary Shawver of Wadena, Iowa: Although Mr. Shawver may not agree with Mr. Callahan or Ms. Johanningmeir, his last paragraph is absolutely insulting to myself as a Buchanan County Democrat. His insinuation that because they are Democrats and on the County Central Committee, they don’t have a right to express their opinions.
This is more of the “rights” picking and choosing what part of the Constitution is applicable to be used by some people and not be used by other.
Bob Shields
Fairbank