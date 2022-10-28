To the Editor:
To the Editor:
In response to the God-fearing constitution-defending Republicans letter.
This is not a political issue. You fight for the right to bear arms, do our children and grandchildren not have the right to grow up safe and without fear of gun violence?
I would be curious, what would be the actual effect on your daily life with gun control? Just one thing? How about going to the state, taking kids to school, church? Would any of this change? Could you go on vacation, take in a ball game? These are our freedoms that are God given rights.
The truth of the election has emerged. Give it up. Turn your energy to making a safer, happier world not a political circus.
Mark Hoover
Independence
