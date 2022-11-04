To the Editor:
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
To the Editor:
Hypocrisy: The practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform. — Oxford Dictionary
Right vs Might, Truth vs Lies
Who supports the constitution more?
Those claiming their 1st Amendment rights are being trampled sure express themselves in a lot of public ways!
The continuation of the “Big Lie” of election fraud is putting at risk the idea of democracy at its core. Now fear, intimidation, strong arm tactics, and even murder are in the middle of American elections. And yet poll workers will still do their civic duty and show up. Accuracy and trust must be given to them.
2nd Amendment rights should not override children’s rights to live and attend a safe school. Standing on a pile of cash reserves but not funding education, environment, healthcare, safety and infrastructure is MISMANGEMENT! Don’t fall for the “they voted to raise taxes.” The need to spend properly on those important basics is the driving factor. We want criminals to pay for their crimes, but we don’t fund the employees or system to do it. We all want to turn on the tap and be sure our water is safe to drink, but who is checking? We should elect officials with the ideals that support people, protect people, and promote people. There is room at the table for all if we kick out the greedy and selfish. Plenty out there quoting the “Good Book.” A refresher course might help some. Remember the phrase “What would Jesus do?”
Term limits allows for fresh ideas instead of entrenched politicians who don’t care about the small fish.
Vote for truth not lies. Stop the threat over the participation in democracy. Stop the violence for silence. Don’t be silent! Hands off women’s healthcare!
Valerie Stanford
Quasqueton
