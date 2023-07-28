To the Editor:
Last Saturday, July 15th I attended a softball tournament of which my son played in at the diamonds behind DQ. It was fundraising event for a lady fighting cancer. Although it was great purpose for raising money to help with cost for the cancer patient, I was blown away by the lack of class conducted during this event.
The music that was playing during the whole event was trashy material including non-stop foul language, derogatory comments towards women, and hostile and violent content. Okay, it was a tournament with adult players but there were many children walking around throughout the event, either with their parents or grandparents.
After the 2nd game, I decided to take my 12 year old grandson home away from this garbage and returned without him later. Shortly after that there was a confrontation between some players that turned ugly as well with more swearing. I’m really disappointed that the adults responsible for putting on this event, can’t step to the plate and show a little more class! Really people?
Eric Frey
Jesup