To the Editor:
I have read opinions to the Editor in recent weeks that draw interest to “Constitutional Sheriffs.” If this position is under consideration by the Board of Supervisors the community needs some information. I am uncertain how a position of this nature would impact the community, businesses, or myself. As with most things, I think the best decisions are made with a balanced approach to getting the most information I can. I would ask the Buchanan County Supervisors provide a general summary of the job position that is being contemplated. The other information that would need to be identified would include specific duties and tasks, essential functions, legally established authority, and direct supervision or organizational chart.
Let’s start with a general understanding of the topic. I would think one should evaluate the pros and cons of the proposal and provide the community with enough information to debate the issue. Lack of attention to this matter will only fuel disinformation and division. If the Supervisors do not respond to the community’s interest in this matter they will be complicit in continued consternation and division.
Before there is a change in established methods of operation in the Sheriff’s department the County Supervisors should provide the requested information.
Recently I found out Buchanan County was identified as a 2nd Amendment entity. I am unsure what that designation implies and how it is beneficial to the majority of the community. I have to think that if we are one of very few cities with this identification, we are either ahead of everyone else or significantly behind everyone else’s common interest. I have been informed that this is just something for political optics — but why would the Supervisors put effort into something that serves no productive purpose to the majority of folks.
Dan Freeman
Independence