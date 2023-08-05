To the Editor:
Three Wisconsin farmers have regrets for entering into leases with wind developers. This could be you next. Think twice about what you may regret later and the harm you are doing to your neighbors. See for yourself by checking out the link below.
http://betterplan.squarespace.com/wisconsin-farmer-regrets-sayin/
The pictures shown in the link below show how the land is chopped up and how much land is lost for farming. Other slides show homes that are impacted by wind turbines, which will result in property values dropping, and in some cases making them unsalable.
http://betterplan.squarespace.com/better-plan-slideshow/
Here are two stories of the adverse effects of wind turbines shown in the following link.
https://mosaysno.com/carrie-march-and-nakila-blessing-wind-farm-testimonials/
Chris Urban
Brandon
d a softball tournament of which my son played in at the diamonds behind DQ. It was fundraising event for a lady fighting cancer. Although it was great purpose for raising money to help with cost for the cancer patient, I was blown away by the lack of class conducted during this event.
The music that was playing during the whole event was trashy material including non-stop foul language, derogatory comments towards women, and hostile and violent content. Okay, it was a tournament with adult players but there were many children walking around throughout the event, either with their parents or grandparents.
After the 2nd game, I decided to take my 12 year old grandson home away from this garbage and returned without him later. Shortly after that there was a confrontation between some players that turned ugly as well with more swearing. I’m really disappointed that the adults responsible for putting on this event, can’t step to the plate and show a little more class! Really people?
Eric Frey
Jesup