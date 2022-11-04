To the Editor:
We the taxpayers are currently in the process of interviewing for the full-time job for two Buchanan County Supervisors. We all have a vote as to whom we hire.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 3:47 pm
To the Editor:
We the taxpayers are currently in the process of interviewing for the full-time job for two Buchanan County Supervisors. We all have a vote as to whom we hire.
As Supervisor Gissel has stated in his letter that the job entails many boards and meeting throughout the week. Along with meeting and having correspondence from many organizations and taxpayers, you cannot do the job part time. Only two candidates meet the qualifications to have the ability to be full time at the job we are hiring them to do. Dawn (Kress) Vogel and John Kurtz are the two we need to elect for those jobs. Not only will they have the time to do the job right they possess the much-needed background in running government with their past experience. Past and present Supervisors have recognized Dawn and John’s commitment and qualifications for the job, that speaks volumes as to the leadership of these two candidates.
Please read their bio’s and you will see that these two are the best for moving our county forward and to do whatever is needed get the job done.
Larry Thompson
Jesup
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.