To the Editor:
Be careful who you vote for. We all make mistakes and sin.
To the Editor:
Be careful who you vote for. We all make mistakes and sin.
“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”, Romans 3:23 ESV.
When looking at candidates to vote for be discerning making sure what you are listening to, reading or watching is truthful. God made us all in his image. He does not tolerate sin. Some politicians are evil, this can be seen in their actions like lying and cheating people.
“The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.” Ecclesiastes 12:13 ESV.
Are our leaders in favor of killing innocent children? All of us are created in the image of God.
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Genesis 1:27 ESV.
There are only two genders male and female.
“For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened.” Romans 1:21 ESV.
Be careful who you vote for; are you going to approve of someone who is disobeying God?
“But as he who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct,” 1 Peter 1:15 ESV.
Jesus loved us so much that he gave his life for us and was raised from the dead and is next to God in Heaven and has given us the promise of eternal life if we will obey him. I hope more people will want to obey God and keep his word in their hearts and show love to each other.
Angie Reuter
Brandon
