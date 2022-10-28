To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I’m encouraging people to use some critical thinking skills before casting their vote.
President Biden is blamed for the inflation that we are experiencing. Republicans tell us the inflation is caused by the “Reckless spending of the radical left.” What are the Republicans referring too? The funds from the “Build Back Better and Inflation Reduction Acts” haven’t been distributed. Inflation and high gas prices are a global problem resulting from the Covid Pandemic. How do the Republicans intend to end this inflation? If they have a “BIG SOLUTION,” why are they waiting to share it? Will their solution to inflation be like their solution for healthcare, as in non-existent?
Republicans intend to end the January 6th Insurrection Committee hearings if they regain the majority. Approximately 99% of all the witnesses that testified about the traitorous behavior by Donald Trump were Republicans. A high percentage of these witnesses worked for or were appointed by Donald Trump. Why wouldn’t Republicans want to protect our democracy?
Donald Trump attempted to destroy our democracy by overturning the election. Grassley, Hinson, Reynolds, and Ernst all stood in show of support for him (October 2022) during his rally in Des Moines. By supporting Trump and the BIG LIE they are attacking our democracy, constitution, and our elections. As leaders they would rather get the vote than save our democracy. The Democratic Party supports the Constitution. Save our democracy, vote Democratic!
Sue Johanningmeier
Quasqueton
