To the Editor:
Governor Reynolds claims the new state logo sends the message “Iowa is the state where people can reach their full potential.”
This new branding, paid for with pandemic relief funds, is intended to attract businesses, expand the workforce, and grow the state’s population.
However, if Kim Reynolds wants Iowa to flourish, it’s going to take a lot more than new road signs.
Here are some results from the 2023 legislative session just ended.
The Republican Party supermajority voted to subsidize the private schools amounting to almost one billion dollars over the next three years.
Private schools number only 10 percent of all the schools in Iowa.
And the other 90 percent—the public schools? They will continue to be underfunded as they have for years.
Iowa water quality suffered a blow when our State Senator Dan Zumbach led the successful effort to defund all water quality monitoring of our lakes and streams. Limited access to affordable childcare and mental health services still need to be resolved.
In 2023 the Iowa Republican supermajority reached deep into Iowans’ personal lives by restricting women’s healthcare choices, outlawing gender affirming care for our youth, dictating curriculum in schools, book banning, and even enacting a law that designates which bathroom each student must use.
Is this any way to attract new businesses and citizens to Iowa?
Carefully research our candidates for office.
Who supports an environment where we can all flourish?
Deb Lechtenberg
Dundee