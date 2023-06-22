To the Editor:
Republicans use abortion bans to control women. They defund education and prohibit the teaching of truthful history to prevent our children from thinking critically. Right wing-controlled media works overtime to scare us. Republican politicians do this to keep voters in line, uneducated and scared so they can increase both their power and the profits of the biggest corporations.
MAGA politicians will do anything to grab more power. They lie, preferring “alternative facts” to the truth. They are terrified that we will see through their scare tactics, so they keep the base riled up and terrified that “Others” are attacking them. Trump and his henchmen, all the way down to the county level, promote divisive policies so they can consolidate their power. They don’t care about our welfare; they care about ruling over us.
Trump and his allies, the neo-Nazis, the election-deniers, and the white supremacists cloak their actions in a Christianity that Jesus would not recognize. They hide their misdeeds behind a curtain of what they claim the Founding Fathers intended but a cursory reading of what the Founders said shows that the thing they feared most is a man like Trump. This probably explains why they hate educated citizens!
Fight for your liberties. Join with me in working to elect Democrats, who will protect your rights.
Dan Callahan
Independence