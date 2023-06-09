To The Editor:
In August of last year, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act.
While it is improperly named the Inflation Reduction Act, because it really has nothing to do with reducing inflation; in large measure, it is really a green energy bill that is focused on driving investment in renewable energy projects.
This IRA opens up investment and development opportunities driven by tax credits. Government policy is doing everything in its power to set the stage for wind. New wind farms are popping up across the country because of the tremendous tax credits they generate for their owners. I think a lot of folks are not pleased to know that their taxpayer dollars are becoming "corporate welfare" to subsidize wind developers.
For example, MidAmerican, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, snagged $249 million in federal tax credits in just one year. He is on record as saying “I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire's tax rate. For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That's the only reason to build them. They don't make sense without the tax credit." How telling is that?
If private companies like Berkshire Hathaway are not willing to jump in without government incentives, it is a sign that energy technology is a bad investment.
CEOs of MidAmerican Energy have admitted that the turbines in Iowa will be 100% paid for by tax credits.
Public officials must stop gearing energy policy around the promise of guaranteed profits for well-connected energy investors like Warren Buffett. This hits average Americans once in their taxes and twice in higher electricity bills.
Isn’t it ironic that your federal tax dollars help support an industry that is degrading your family's quality of life.
Chris Urban
Brandon
{Editor’s Note: Reprinted in full}