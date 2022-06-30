I am writing in support of Brad Bleichner for Mayor of Independence. I have known Brad since before he moved to Independence. Marieta and I got to know Brad and Robin after we completed some work on a house for them. He impressed me with his interest in the community and eagerness to contribute to the success and future of our city. He is always looking for ways to improve processes and bring new ideas and businesses.
He has served on many committees and is currently on the School Board and Community Foundation. His openness to others views and ideas is one of the reasons he will make a great Mayor of Independence.
I, like others, was saddened by the sudden loss of Bob Hill and was looking forward to working with him during my last year as County Supervisor. I believe that Brad’s views and ideas, as well as leadership skills, will serve him well to pick up where Bob left off. Please join me in supporting Brad Bleichner for the next Mayor of Independence.
Gary Gissel
Independence, IA