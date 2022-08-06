It could be such a grand world if we treated each other like we’d like to be treated. But selfishness and the possibility of power knocks that concept out of the mind, sometimes before it can take root in many people.
Mostly, it happens in politics. Especially with nepotism or with close friends being elected to an office. Then, if the former ideas were myopic, the same ideas, like a fungus, live on and only some people are served.
If an elected person states that they only answer to the ones who elected them, or who live in a certain area, the town is in trouble. What if the U.S. President said and did that? We’d soon have two countries.
Instead of vindictiveness, when a shortcoming is pointed out, the mayor in Quasqueton could act the man people thought he was when they elected him and put some small rock over the large, sharp ones now spread on a certain lane. The result: a few individuals will be happy and of course the “word of mouth” is worth volumes.