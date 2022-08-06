Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

It could be such a grand world if we treated each other like we’d like to be treated. But selfishness and the possibility of power knocks that concept out of the mind, sometimes before it can take root in many people.

Mostly, it happens in politics. Especially with nepotism or with close friends being elected to an office. Then, if the former ideas were myopic, the same ideas, like a fungus, live on and only some people are served.

Trending Food Videos