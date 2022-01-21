To the Editor:
I dread having the Iowa Legislature back in session, especially with Trumpublicans in control. When they get done, we’ll have more nanny laws, more favored status for police, hunters, animal ag operators, Big Money/Big Business, tax reductions for the ultra-rich, voter suppression, religionists getting their archaic and oppressive standards into law. They legislate for the places where their election money comes from.
A dastardly piece of legislation went through at U.S. level to allow 18-year-olds to drive big rig trucks coast to coast. Large truck crashes have increased in recent years, and the above move isn’t going to lower crashes. They used the argument that “18-year-olds can fight in the army,” but in such a case, they’re under the constant supervision of older sergeants. They’re not under anyone’s supervision when driving coast to coast. When there’s a crisis (shortage of truckers) it’s an opportune time to dump common sense and good judgement, get rid of the rules and laws to appease Big Money/Big Business and our lawmakers just give them whatever they want because their election funding comes from such places.
There was a common-sense attempt by some truck safety organizations to require large trucks to have working speed limit governors, but this was shot down by the lobbyists that believe time, profits, schedule, and convenience are more important than the lives that get snuffed out from large truck crashes.
Common sense doesn’t succeed in the lawmaking system if Big Money/Big Business and well-paid lobbyists are pulling the other direction.
Herman Lenz
Sumner