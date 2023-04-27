To the Editor:
The law isn’t strong enough on those who do cruelty to animals and birds. Cruelty to these evolves into cruelty to humans. Most serial killers started out on animals. I never hear of any religions or religious zealots find anything wrong with “cruelty to animals”, rather, they even support hunting, chasing animals with motor vehicles, experiments on animals, vivisection. Only “humans” matter.
I never hear any religionists find anything wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes from more speed on the roads. Rather, the same so called “pro-life Republicans” that ban abortion, want to get rid of speed enforcement cameras, because they get votes and election funding from big trucking and places that don’t want any law on the roads, so the “sanctity of life” gets dumped in this legislation.
The only narrow-minded thing they know is their tyrannical control over women’s wombs.
Herman Lenz
Sumner