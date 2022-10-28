I am an American and proud Veteran of our armed forces. I have never been a very political person until I decided to run for the office of County Supervisor. This should not be a very partisan position as it is based on the best results for the residents of Buchanan County no matter what your political party is. I have concerns with the editorial of Dan Callahan, Chairman of the Buchanan County Democrat Party. My views:
The Republicans are not what he depicts them as.
We believe in States Rights.
We are not for Abortion...or infanticide. We respect life and the right of the Mother to bring a child to life. We respect the life of the child....and the right to be born.
We are for defending the Constitution of the United States of America.
Claims that supporting “Constitutional Sheriffs” is radical are very unfounded. They take an Oath to follow the Constitution. I did as a Service Member as did Dan. Mr. Callahan is obsessed with the Constitutional Sheriffs. What is he so afraid of? They pledge an oath to follow the Constitution. The Democrat agenda adheres to changing the Constitution.
The Republicans desire to adhere to the original goals of our Constitution and support the beliefs of our founders.
Our system of Government thrives on diverse opinions and I feel that the Republicans offer the best path forward. We went from a thriving economy, energy independence and closed borders to this current abomination. If you are happy with open borders, the price at the gas pump, rising food prices and interest rates then vote for the Democrat. To see a sincere attempt to restore our economic stability then look to the Republicans.
The current Democrat majority is not leading us in the right direction. The Republicans are committed to our core values and Constitutional beliefs.
Candidate for Buchanan County Supervisor