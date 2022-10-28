Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

To the Editor:

I am an American and proud Veteran of our armed forces. I have never been a very political person until I decided to run for the office of County Supervisor. This should not be a very partisan position as it is based on the best results for the residents of Buchanan County no matter what your political party is. I have concerns with the editorial of Dan Callahan, Chairman of the Buchanan County Democrat Party. My views:

Tags

Trending Food Videos