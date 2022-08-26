In 1994, a committee of ten local women decided to host an annual celebration for Buchanan County women. It was intended to be an acknowledgment of our varied achievements; be an affirmation of our individuality; and be a celebration to rekindle our determination to meet the future. We called ourselves Women Celebrating Diversity.
Since then, each of the 26 events has included a medley of elements to insure it was special for each attendee: food, opportunity for socializing, music (Ladies Musical Society performed 15 years), a speaker, flowers, door prizes and a warm welcome. Subsequent to each event, proceeds were provided to local women as educations scholarships.
At a recent meeting, it was decided it was time for Women Celebrating Diversity to retire. However, it was also noted a huge note of appreciation was critical.
- 45 women contributed time, energy, and expertise to the planning committee. Talented, innovative women whose friendships will be forever treasured. Thank you for your dedication.
- For the first event, preparations were made for 112 women. At the most recent event, 228 were seated. Some were loyal veterans of the event; others, new. Thank you for your attendance.
- In preparation for the first event, 20 donors contributed to making the event successful.
- For the 25th celebration, 156 faithful, generous businesses and individuals partnered to promote the event.
- Scholarships have been provided to 78 Buchanan County women. The initial $50 scholarship gradually grew as the event was supported to $1,100. Thank you for helping make that possible.
It’s been FUN. You’ve been amazing. Thank you for allowing us to do this for so long. It’s been a great run.
The Women Celebrating Committee
Brenda Ristvedt, Kathy Hoeger, Vicki Jo McClintock