The County Board of Supervisors position is a full time, seven-day-a-week commitment. Dawn Vogel will put in the time required to attend the many meetings, workshops, and educational opportunities in order to completely fulfill the position. Dawn will be responsive to the needs of the citizens of Buchanan County. In addition, she will talk to and maintain contact with the many engineers and project coordinators to ensure projects are completed in a timely manner while staying within budget constraints. She believes in creative problem solving and thinking outside of the box in order achieve the best long-term solutions while keeping the taxpayer in mind.
We are writing a letter of support/endorsement for Dawn Vogel as a Buchanan County Board of Supervisor member. Dawn is diligent and will complete research into the issues in order to make informed decisions. Additionally, she is open and receptive to listening to citizens. We have seen over the course of several years as a City Council member and Mayor-Pro-Tem her diligence in creatively resolving issues while staying within budget constraints. Additionally, she is passionate about public administration and puts forth a one hundred and ten percent effort. These are reasons we support Dawn and encourage you to do the same this election.
Russ and Marge Rock, Jesup
Chuck and Wilda Kress, Independence
Russ Solomon, Past City Council Member, Jesup