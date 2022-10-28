Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

To the Editor:

The County Board of Supervisors position is a full time, seven-day-a-week commitment. Dawn Vogel will put in the time required to attend the many meetings, workshops, and educational opportunities in order to completely fulfill the position. Dawn will be responsive to the needs of the citizens of Buchanan County. In addition, she will talk to and maintain contact with the many engineers and project coordinators to ensure projects are completed in a timely manner while staying within budget constraints. She believes in creative problem solving and thinking outside of the box in order achieve the best long-term solutions while keeping the taxpayer in mind.

Tags

Trending Food Videos