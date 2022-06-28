I would like to advocate for my friend, Brad Bleichner, for mayor of Independence. I have known Brad for several years. Additionally, I serve with Brad on the Independence Community School District Board of Education. I believe that Brad is the person to lead the city council and represent Independence to the region.
Serving with Brad on the ICSD school board, I have found his insight and perspective helpful. We need people who look at situations from a viewpoint that is not the same as mine. Brad prepares for each school board meeting by reading the material provided and asking thoughtful questions of the administration. His strength is not just that he has a different perspective, but how he shares that perspective. He asks questions about how the situation is the way it is today. That investment in today to improve our future is why I like working with Brad.
I trust that if Brad Bleichner is elected mayor, he will work constructively with the Council, the City Manager and department heads, city employees, city residents, and the everyone interested in seeing Independence be the place to work and live that we know it can be. Brad demonstrated this to me by during a recent school board meeting when he reviewed data provided by the administrators, developed his questions about the data, compared the data to comments he has heard from parents and staff, presented questions to the administration, and made clear that he wants to the situation to improve for the sake of the students. I like that approach in elected officials. We need a mayor who will work together with everyone while developing his independent opinions.
I hope that you will vote Brad Bleichner for mayor on Tuesday, July 19.
Eric B. Smith
Independence, Iowa