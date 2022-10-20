To the Editor:
Believing a respectful conversation is the best way to find common ground, I will respond to the recent Republican ad.
Republicans complain that privately owned social media censors their speech in contravention of the 1st amendment which only applies to the government. Private entities are free to control their businesses however they want. Republicans who support businesses refusing to bake cakes for LGBTQ+ weddings and pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions based on their beliefs should embrace this.
Republicans complain that school boards called parents domestic terrorists. The National School Boards Association contacted the FBI because parents were threatening school boards and refusing to follow the rules. Actions have consequences. If you don’t want to be labeled as harmful, cause no harm!
We agree with the founders about the importance of a well-regulated militia and don’t want to “get rid” of the 2nd amendment as the Republican ad claimed.
Anyone claiming the 2020 election was stolen is wrong. People who lie about our election security, the most secure in the world, destroy our democratic foundations and deserve our condemnation.
Our commitment to our national values differs. Democrats uphold the values of the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble to the Constitution while the Republicans support the January 6th traitors and terrorists.
Democrats believe people who promote our values and who vigilantly protect our inalienable rights are the bulwark of democracy. I respect the rights of others to hold fallacious beliefs, but I deny their right to subvert the Constitution.
Eloise Dillavou
Independence, IA
