To the Editor:
The vote on ‘abortion’ in Kansas proves that women want ‘freedom’ instead of “bondage to some old tyrannical patriarch religious ruling from the dark ages.”
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
The vote on ‘abortion’ in Kansas proves that women want ‘freedom’ instead of “bondage to some old tyrannical patriarch religious ruling from the dark ages.”
I hope Democrats, Planed Parenthood, and all women’s organizations make an election/voting issue of how the Republicans are in a mad over-zeal to put women under ‘Taliban law,’ and vote them out of office.
The ‘free choice people’ are only on the defensive for their own rights. They’re not forcing women to get an abortion or o use birth control. Even if abortion was made legal everywhere, other women who want to go full term and have their baby can still do so without harassment.
The far-right religionists and Republicans are not in contact with reality and evidence. They deny there is any human over-population, and every kind of human caused climate change, and environmental pollution that you can imagine. When the Bible was written, there weren’t any of the above Human caused bad things. They have as much hatred for the ‘pro-choice’ as they had for anyone that proposed the idea of a ‘round Earth’ up until several hundred years ago.
The same far-right religions that oppose abortion are the same ones that opposed a woman’s right to vote in the early 1900s.
Herman Lenz
Sumner
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High around 85F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.