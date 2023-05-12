Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.