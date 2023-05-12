To the Editor:
On Monday, April 24th, 2023 the Buchanan County Supervisors held a public forum so Buchanan county residents could express their opinions and ask questions about the proposed WECS, (Wind Energy Conversion Systems), project. At the Brandon meeting, members of the NextEra Wind Energy Company, energy company personnel from out of state, state energy committee experts, and local supporters of the project were addressed by their first names. How are these folks already on a first name basis with the elected county officials? How many times have the elected officials met with supporters and members of the NextEra Company and other energy companies? Was there a personal gain in the past or will there be one in the future for the elected county officials upon approval of this project?
Why would I have these thoughts?
Well let’s remember what just happened here in the State of Iowa. Most all citizens, Republican and Democrat, were against the carbon pipeline. So why did the bill to that REQUIRED 90% of the property owners to agree to allow the pipeline die in the Senate? I would suggest that the reason is because Kim Reynolds and most of the Republicans have taken money from the Carbon Pipeline Companies through campaign funding, consulting jobs, and through lobbying dollars. The term for this is known as Cronyism. Cronyism is not good for our state or our county.
Respectfully,
Sue Johanningmeier
Quasqueton