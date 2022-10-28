To the Editor:
It is amusing Dan Callahan’s letter to the editor on October 20th was submitted as a response to my letter 10 months ago.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
It is amusing Dan Callahan’s letter to the editor on October 20th was submitted as a response to my letter 10 months ago.
That being said, Mr. Callahan was taking exception to the concept of a “Constitutional Sheriff.” He alluded that the movement started with a “Richard Spencer” … whoever he is, and threw words around like “neo-Nazi.”
Mr. Callahan, in essence, indicated that a Sheriff could not decide if a law or mandate was unconstitutional. Our Justice system differs.
Since Mr. Callahan served in the Iowa National Guard (as did I), he well knows that a soldier cannot follow an illegal order or he can be court-martialed. Therefore, it behooves the soldier to understand his oath and the difference between legal and illegal orders. The same is true for Sheriffs. It is his duty, when he takes an Oath to Uphold and Defend the Constitution of the US and the State of Iowa, to understand the Constitutions before he swears that Oath. If he understands it, he will not allow an unconstitutional law, policy nor mandate be enforced against the people who elect him. If he did, he would not be upholding the Oath he took.
Unconstitutional executive orders (EO), either by the State Governor or the US President can be negated by the Sheriff. For example, the unconstitutional EO by Governor Reynolds during the pandemic shutting down Churches, which was one of many EO’s Governor Reynolds penned, violates the first amendment of the right to freely assemble. If a church elects not to hold service due to a pandemic, that’s their prerogative, but a Sheriff enforcing such an EO would be violating his Oath of Office.
A recent article by Mr. Chuck Baldwin titled “This is What Sheriffs Are For” can be found at www.ChuckBaldwinLive.com. I would encourage readers to inform yourself with another opinion.
Gary Shawver
Wadena
Sunny. High around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.