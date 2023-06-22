To the Editor:
If I could write a letter to Kim Reynolds that she would actually read, I would tell her how horrified and saddened I am that she stands with Donald Trump. Donald Trump has been convicted by a jury (a group of his peers) for sexual assault of a woman. He already has been proven to use dollars to pay a prostitute to remain quiet during his campaign. His evening activities with this prostitute while his WIFE was home with his new son. He also bragged to a reporter (Billy Bush, 2005) how he was able to physically sexually assault women because he was rich. Quote, “When you are rich, you can do anything, you can grab them by the p***y.”
This is who Kim Reynolds stands with? What kind of a message is she sending out to the young woman in Iowa? What kind of a message is she sending out to the young men in Iowa? I realize now that all her talk about family values and parents’ rights etc., is just RHETORIC. I refer to it as rhetoric, because it obviously lacks in sincerity because she stands with Donald Trump, and Donald Trump has demonstrated more than once that sexual assault of a woman is okay with him.
As a parent, I would never stand with a man or woman that is okay with anyone committing sexual assault, let alone endorsing him to be the leader of this nation. Isn’t Kim Reynolds a leader of the “family values” group here in Iowa? Those are some of the strangest family values I think I have encountered.
Sue Johanningmeier
Quasqueton