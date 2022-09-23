Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

Remember the days when we looked at the individual candidates and made our choice without regard to the political party? Sadly, that is not how things are at present. The Republican Party seems to make no stand if it means telling folks the truth. Has it become anything to get a vote even if it means destroying our democracy? I have not heard any of the candidates in our district openly dispute “The Big Lie.” In not doing this, it encourages people to lose faith in our voting system to conduct fair elections.

