Remember the days when we looked at the individual candidates and made our choice without regard to the political party? Sadly, that is not how things are at present. The Republican Party seems to make no stand if it means telling folks the truth. Has it become anything to get a vote even if it means destroying our democracy? I have not heard any of the candidates in our district openly dispute “The Big Lie.” In not doing this, it encourages people to lose faith in our voting system to conduct fair elections.
Not one of these candidates has openly condemned the January 6th attack on the United States Capital by people intent on killing elected officials and destroying the election process. This was a direct attack to our democracy, an attempt to overthrow our government.
And to add a little icing to the cake, the Republican candidates have their election signs in a high visibility area next to a Constitutional Sheriff sign. The Constitutional Sheriff holds no power over federal laws and jurisdiction. It is nothing more than a “welcome” mat to white nationalists and neo-Nazis’. The Chairman of the Constitutional Sheriff movement is on the advisory board for the Oath Keepers.
What is the one thing the candidates running for House of Representatives and the Senate in our district have spoken out about? Putting government into woman’s healthcare! Not one of them is a woman’s health doctor but they are more than willing to play one in the legislature. Yet another attack on the Constitution, crossing religious beliefs into government.
We have an election coming up that is a very important one. Protect the Constitution, Protect Woman’s right to make their own health care choices, vote for Democrats.