Two retired United State Marine Corps SgtsMaj, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, began a journey walking across America in support of America’s Missing and Killed in Action, Gold Star Families, and other related charitable causes. They started their trek at the USS Constitution and will end in Newport, Oregon. Once complete they will have walked the entire 3,365-mile path of America’s Longest Highway — US Route 20. For more info visit teamlongroad.com or follow The Long Road on Facebook.
Buchanan County Tourism began preparations for Team Long Road in August and built a plan to promote their efforts and welcome them to our Historic Route 20 communities. It was moving to see so many groups and individuals working together to welcome Team Long Road. Tourism would like to specifically thank the schools, businesses, and organizations in our community, as well as many individuals for working together to welcome Team Long Road to Buchanan County.
Winthrop: East Buchanan Community Schools, Speede Shop, Winthrop Locker, and Old Oak Healing Arts.
Independence: Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), The Loft (AirBnB), Allerton Brewery, S&K Collectables, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce — Shop Historic Independence, local Veteran organizations — American Legion, VFW, VFW Auxiliary, St. John’s Elementary, Independence Community Schools, Independence Fire Department and Wilbur’s Aerial Services, LLC., Independence Public Library, Fred Miller, and Smith D&L Insurance.
Jesup: Socraftse, St. Athanasius Elementary, Jesup City Hall and Police Chief, CoWork591, Jesup Community Schools, the Jesup Nine + Dine.
Buchanan County Tourism was honored to work with those who made Buchanan County a memorable section of Historic Route 20 for Team Long Road. While we aren’t sure if Team Long Road considered how their trip might connect people other than through their fundraising efforts, it was truly heartwarming to see our community come together to support and honor Team Long Road and their mission.