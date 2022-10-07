Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

Two retired United State Marine Corps SgtsMaj, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, began a journey walking across America in support of America’s Missing and Killed in Action, Gold Star Families, and other related charitable causes. They started their trek at the USS Constitution and will end in Newport, Oregon. Once complete they will have walked the entire 3,365-mile path of America’s Longest Highway — US Route 20. For more info visit teamlongroad.com or follow The Long Road on Facebook.

