To the Editor:
This country was founded as part of a fight for independence and the right to elect its leadership. For many there was a struggle to earn that right. We live in a time where far too many take the right to vote for granted. They rely on others to elect our leadership.
On Tuesday, July 19 the residents of Independence have an opportunity to go to the polls to elect our city mayor. We urge each of you to take advantage of that hard-earned right to vote.
Robin and I want to thank each of you who have supported my campaign for mayor. Whether it be through yard signs, social media, letters to the editor, attending meet and greets or just talking to neighbors, friends, and family- we appreciate your support. Now we ask you do one more thing. Vote on Tuesday!
Our city leadership is on this ballot. Are you going to let others decide who will have that leadership role for our city? The right to vote did not come easy, it was earned. We urge each of you to vote to keep moving forward. Vote Brad Bleichner for mayor of the City of Independence at the Falcon Civic Center on July 19.
Brad and Robin Bleichner
Independence