To the Editor:
If the so called ‘pro-life lawmakers’ really lived up to their claims, they’d demand there be speed and red light and stop sign cameras along every road, at every intersection, hidden, and mobile. They’d even demand for a ‘better system’ which is ‘Intelligent speed adaptation’ (Google it) which is a system where the vehicle’s computer is linked to the GPS and cannot exceed the speed limit on any road. Speeds could even be reduced during adverse weather such as fog or ice. Radar and laser detectors would be of no use to drivers. It would be the best thing that could ever happen in traffic safety, but such a system will never come in with Trumpublicans in control. They’d blow their fuses at such a proposed law, because they might get zapped themselves while driving, and they get their election funding from Big Money / Big Business / Big Trucking, and places that don’t want any law on the roads, because their ‘time, profits, schedule, and convenience’ are more important than the lives that get ran over.
The only ‘pro-life’ narrow minded thing they know is their tyrannical control over women’s wombs.
Herman Lenz
Sumner