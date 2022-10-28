To the Editor:
This is very important: Vote in the November 8th Election. Let your voice be heard.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
This is very important: Vote in the November 8th Election. Let your voice be heard.
Think about:
- Your constitutional rights
- Your values in life,
- Your increasing costs of food, gas, & health care today
- Your religious values that are slipping away
- Your freedoms you have enjoyed and taken for granted
- Your Safety
- Your parents’ safety
- Your Children’s safety
- Your Grandchildren’s safety
DO you feel safe today? Are you getting what we need from our elected officials today?
We need to have a safe, strong, forward thinking, honest government with EVERYONE’S best interests at the top of the concerns and priorities! We need some changes to take place. The future of the United States depends on it. Are you ready to get back to the common sense, good sanity, and good decisions from our leaders? Don’t leave it up to others to decide YOUR fate. Vote — vote for the conservative, American Traditional Values that have worked for years and years.
Buchanan County Conservatives
Linda Walthart, Independence
Sunny. High around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.