To the Editor:
On November 18, 2022, I bought a wrecked 2016 Dodge Journey for $6,150. After repairs I went to title my vehicle and was made to pay tax on $8,488 (a difference of $2,338) times 5%, costing me an extra $116.90 in tax. This seems to be a form of taxation without representation.
In Boston, December 16, 1773, they had a tea party for taxation without representation. Being this is Iowa, a tea party probably is not the answer, but I’m sure we can think of something.
Throughout the years people went to the Treasurer’s Office and claimed paying less for a vehicle they paid in order to save money on tax. I’m sure some wee caught and punished. What Iowa is doing to us is basically the opposite that the people did to Iowa. Who’s going to punish Iowa.
They say to write your representative. What’s the use, he or she is probably the one who passed this law As you can see, our Legislature is at work making Iowa a better place.
Steve Birchard
Independence