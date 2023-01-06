To the Editor:
In a recent guest opinion, Professor Fearmonger displayed his brand of politics once again labeling everyone that doesn’t believe as he does a right-wing extremist. First, he named 114 people seeking public office as extremists. I guess anyone who believes in the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, and the Constitution is an extremist. Then he stated that 76% of domestic murders were committed by right wing extremists and credited the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL (from their website) stated that at least 29 domestic violence murders were committed in 2021. While I consider any murder to be abhorrent, I wonder why the Professor is obsessed with these 29 when over 100,000 died in 2021 due to illegal drugs and why he is not concerned about the hundreds killed in our cities by criminals engaged in various acts. Why isn’t he concerned about the rise in crime in our major cities and the acts of violence? If we truly value life and freedom, why aren’t we addressing the problems where huge numbers of deaths are occurring? I don’t support right wing extremists or white supremacists, nor do I support the anarchists and the left-wing extremists who are responsible for the death and property destruction in 2020.