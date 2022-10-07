Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – City officials, Chamber Ambassadors, and stakeholders gathered Wednesday morning in the drizzling rain to celebrate to the completion of the Liberty Trail South Extension project.

The Liberty Trail is paved and runs mostly along the old Rock Island railroad bed from First Street West (by Kidsville) south passed Best Cobb. The extension continued from Best Cobb, across Bland Boulevard, through Hummingbird Court, past the Pines additions, to the west end of the pond at Triangle Park.

Trending Food Videos