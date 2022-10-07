INDEPENDENCE – City officials, Chamber Ambassadors, and stakeholders gathered Wednesday morning in the drizzling rain to celebrate to the completion of the Liberty Trail South Extension project.
The Liberty Trail is paved and runs mostly along the old Rock Island railroad bed from First Street West (by Kidsville) south passed Best Cobb. The extension continued from Best Cobb, across Bland Boulevard, through Hummingbird Court, past the Pines additions, to the west end of the pond at Triangle Park.
Liberty Trail connects to Trotter Trail (located south of East Elementary, passed Lyle Leinbaugh Field, to the Jr/Sr high School) and the Nature Trail (which runs on the north side of Best Cobb and goes west to Iowa Avenue (20th Street SW). Future plans call for another trail to link the trail along Highway 150 (Casey’s South) to Triangle Park then north along 6th Street SW to the “Leaf Dump” and Bland Boulevard.
Audrey Hill, widow of former Mayor and long-time Councilman Bob Hill, was given the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
Brian Crawford of Crawford Engineering thank everyone for coming.
“This is an exciting project to see come to completion,” he said. “The continued expansion of the City’s trail network is an attraction for our community and an opportunity for economic growth.
“Both of those items were very important to Mayor Bob Hill. Bob had a passion for the community and for the betterment of the people who live, work, and play here. This trail is a vision that Bob could see clearly, and he worked tirelessly to make it a reality.
“It’s fitting that we are holding this ribbon cutting at this location. The trail is commemorated here with the Independence 175th year celebration coin. As you know, Bob was also instrumental in the planning of the 175th year community celebration.
“We are honored to have Audrey Hill here with us to cut the ribbon and officially open the Liberty Trail South Extension.”