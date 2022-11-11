Library Chronicles

Many evenings, as the sun begins to set, Fred and Mary Lou, with coffee cup in hand, stroll across the street to the library for a visit. Warm and welcoming, the library is one of Fred and Mary Lou’s favorite places to relax and rejuvenate by the cozy fireplace. With a selection of eight area newspapers and thirty-three magazines to choose from, there is always something interesting to read.
Library patrons Fred Miller and Mary Lou Breitbach are also frequent volunteers for the community. Fred has been a member of the Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles since 2012 and is the current President. The Eagles Motto is ‘People Helping People’ — and all money they raise stays local. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness, and hope.
Fred is instrumental in assisting people with food instability. He drives to Lamont to pick up food for two community members that are unable to get to a pantry on their own. A food transport truck from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Mobile Pantry program stops at the Lamont fire station on the last Wednesday of the month. You need to qualify and be registered before picking up food, but they expedite the process for people new to town who show a dire need. Fred helps with loading and unloading the trucks and handing out food. His latest assistance is with the Plentiful Pantry in Oelwein
Fred is also known around town for cleaning over two-hundred grave stones — many of which are veterans stones. Mary Lou has also helped clean the stones. Mary Lou said that Fred is always helping someone, people call him frequently and he always knows where to direct them.
You may have seen Fred around town with a hundred pound Tortoise side-kick named “Vinnie” who likes to visit local nursing homes, schools, and church programs. Vinnie belongs to Steve Cassaday, but lately Fred has been helping Steve get Vinnie to the programs.
IPL appreciates all our patrons. Without you, we wouldn’t be here. Thank you, Fred & Mary Lou, for helping our community, being loyal patrons, and supporting our library. The library is an oasis where we can escape, think things through, rejuvenate ourselves with a good book. It’s a place where we can learn something new and be inspired by other people’s lives as well as our own. It’s an environment where people are encouraged to be their truest selves, free from judgment or condemnation. We hope you will stop by for a visit soon!