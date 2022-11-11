Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Library Chronicles

Many evenings, as the sun begins to set, Fred and Mary Lou, with coffee cup in hand, stroll across the street to the library for a visit. Warm and welcoming, the library is one of Fred and Mary Lou’s favorite places to relax and rejuvenate by the cozy fireplace. With a selection of eight area newspapers and thirty-three magazines to choose from, there is always something interesting to read.

Library patrons Fred Miller and Mary Lou Breitbach are also frequent volunteers for the community. Fred has been a member of the Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles since 2012 and is the current President. The Eagles Motto is ‘People Helping People’ — and all money they raise stays local. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness, and hope.

