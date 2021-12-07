The Library of Things has arrived just in time for the holidays! Start a little friendly competition at your next gathering by checking out our giant Jenga game. If that’s not your idea of fun, we have many more games and even sports equipment, puzzles, and cake pans you can check out. Enjoy bean bag toss, ladder ball, a 500-piece puzzle, or bird watching sets.
The sports equipment fits in well with facilities available through Independence Parks & Recreation with disc golf, pickleball, tennis, and four square equipment. The parks and recreation department recently installed a pickleball court at Jaycee Park, located on the southeast side of Independence just east of the Library. There is also a disc golf course at Riverwalk Park, located on the northeast side of town along the Wapsipinicon River. Disc golf, pickleball, and tennis may have to wait for spring; or, if this warm spell continues, go for it now! Make a day of it; stop by and pick up your choice of entertainment and head over to one of our parks for some fun.
Besides games and sports equipment, the library also offers more than 100 cake pans and over 150 puzzles available for checkout. Once the temperature drops and the snow begins to fly, stay warm inside with a 300, 500, or 1000 piece puzzle. There is something for everyone. Try something new and take advantage of what the library offers…at no cost to you!
You can see photos of the Library of Things offerings to help you decide what you’d like to check out! Go to this website: https://tinyurl.com/ipllot. Use the links on the website to access pictures of the puzzles, cake pans, and equipment.
Do you need some help figuring all of this out? When you’re out and about during the holiday season, stop in and ask us for some help! We’d love to see you and chat about what’s available. Also, the library staff would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
For more information, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470. Or, stop in and see us! A big thanks goes to the Buchanan County Community Foundation for the grant that helped to make the Library of Things possible.