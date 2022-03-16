JESUP — J-Hawks senior big man, Carson Lienau has been named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State 2nd Team.
Lienau became the 12th All-State player in Jesup Basketball and the third person to be named twice.
“Carson not only was a great player for us on the court, but he was a better leader and teammate,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I am really proud of him as he totally deserves this recognition.”
Carson Lienau and Corbin Fuelling were also named to the Class 2A All- Substate Team.
Class 2A All-State Teams
FIRST TEAM
Tanner Te Slaa-sr Boyden-Hull
Jaden Mackie-sr Aplington-Parkersburg
Ty Van Essen-sr Western Christian
Tate Petersen-jr Montezuma
Lucas Lorenzen-sr Okoboji
Bryson Van Grootheest Rock Valley
Zach Lutmer-jr Central Lyon
Eric Mulder-sr Pella Christian
SECOND TEAM
Padraig Gallagher-jr Beckman Catholic
Owen Larson-so Estherville Lincoln Central
Adam Witty-sr Des Moines Christian
Carter Harmsen-sr Mid-Prairie
Derek Weiskopf-so Williamsburg
CARSON LIENAU-sr Jesup
Jacob Hargens-jr Sioux Central
Jonovan Wilkinson-so Roland-Story
THIRD TEAM
Dalton Reeves-sr Davis County, Bloomfield
Aaron Graves-sr Southeast Valley
Mason Gerleman-sr Central Lyon
Caylor Hoffer-sr Denver
Isaiah Naylor-jr Roland-Story
Preston Ries-so Monticello
Chris Schrek-sr Van Meter
Garrett Hempen-jr Aplington-Parkersburg
