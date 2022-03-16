Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jesup boys bball Carson Lienau All-State 031622

Senior Carson Lienau was selected to the Class 2A 2nd Team All-State. Lienau scored 1,145 points in his high school tenure

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP — J-Hawks senior big man, Carson Lienau has been named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State 2nd Team.

Lienau became the 12th All-State player in Jesup Basketball and the third person to be named twice.

“Carson not only was a great player for us on the court, but he was a better leader and teammate,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I am really proud of him as he totally deserves this recognition.”

Carson Lienau and Corbin Fuelling were also named to the Class 2A All- Substate Team.

Class 2A All-State Teams

FIRST TEAM

Tanner Te Slaa-sr Boyden-Hull

Jaden Mackie-sr Aplington-Parkersburg

Ty Van Essen-sr Western Christian

Tate Petersen-jr Montezuma

Lucas Lorenzen-sr Okoboji

Bryson Van Grootheest Rock Valley

Zach Lutmer-jr Central Lyon

Eric Mulder-sr Pella Christian

SECOND TEAM

Padraig Gallagher-jr Beckman Catholic

Owen Larson-so Estherville Lincoln Central

Adam Witty-sr Des Moines Christian

Carter Harmsen-sr Mid-Prairie

Derek Weiskopf-so Williamsburg

CARSON LIENAU-sr Jesup

Jacob Hargens-jr Sioux Central

Jonovan Wilkinson-so Roland-Story

THIRD TEAM

Dalton Reeves-sr Davis County, Bloomfield

Aaron Graves-sr Southeast Valley

Mason Gerleman-sr Central Lyon

Caylor Hoffer-sr Denver

Isaiah Naylor-jr Roland-Story

Preston Ries-so Monticello

Chris Schrek-sr Van Meter

Garrett Hempen-jr Aplington-Parkersburg

This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos