JESUP – Senior Carson Lienau has signed on the dotted line to attend the University of Northern Iowa and throw discus and shot put for the Panthers.
Carson is the son of Jack and Deb Lienau, and has 3 brothers: Tyler, Trent, and Shane, along with his sister Danica.
Carson also considered Iowa and Iowa Central, but in the end, it was always UNI.
“I chose Northern Iowa because I was always a panther fan growing up and because of the business program they have,” said Carson, “As well as the success they have had in track in field as a program in recent years.”
Throughout his high school tenure, Carson also participated in Basketball, football, and baseball.
Carson has quite the trophy case as his accolades are abundant:
2021 state champion in the shot put and discus, 2x 2nd team all-state in basketball, 2x NICL East conference MVP in basketball, Offensive Lineman District MVP for football.
Carson has also been an Honor Roll Student Freshman through Senior Year.
Carson’s favorite memory of his high school days was making it to state in basketball.
“My 2 biggest influences in track and field were my brother Tyler and my father. My dad introduced my brother to throwing when he was very young and naturally me wanting to be like my older brother, I followed suit. My dad would sign us up for track meets around the state since I was about 4 years old. Tyler has inspired me in the way that he showed me that hard work pays off and can take you to new heights you never expected.” – Carson Lienau