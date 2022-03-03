INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. Schedule: March 10 at St. John Church; March 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church; March 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Sue Ann Raymond giving the message; March 31 at First Presbyterian Church; and April 7 at First United Methodist Church.
