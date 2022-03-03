It was the dead of winter as my son Robert and I were working on a new model. It was a World War II model of the P51 Mustang; a fast, durable fighter powered by a supercharged version of the legendary Rolls Royce Merlin engine. Armed with six 0.50 caliber M2 machine guns, the Mustang was an awesome force to be reckoned with in the sky.
Many times before missions pilots would make a red mark on the gas gauge to indicate when they would have just enough fuel to make it back to the base. If the needle reached that mark and the mission was not finished, they had to decide, “Shall we turn back or shall we go on?” This sobering mark was known as “The Point of No Return.” It could be that’s where you are right now.
Jesus was entering his last week of ministry before embracing the cross. In John 12:37 we read, “Even after Jesus had done all these miraculous signs in their presence, they still would not believe in Him.” And in verse 39 we read, “For this reason, they could not believe.” Do you see the difference? They would not believe” and “For this reason, they could not believe.” Spiritually speaking, they had passed the point of no return. And they didn’t even know it!
We need to realize that we can only come to God as he is drawing us. When we refuse his nudging, our hearts grow another hard layer making it all the more difficult to respond to him in the future. Isaiah 55:6 cautions us to, “Seek the Lord while He may be found” implying that He won’t always be able to be found. See, you have to come to God when He’s ready...when He is drawing you; not when you’re ready. There can come a time in your life when we can no longer respond to God’s nudging. It’s a time when you’ve passed the point of no return.
What I fear may happen for too many who’ve attended church for a while is that we lose our sensitivity to the nudging of God’s Spirit. We grew complacent in our spiritual lives and, slowly allow layers of neglect to harden our hearts to the point where we cannot believe. It happened to those in Jesus’ day. And it happens today as well.
Is that what’s happening in your life today? Are you ignoring the stirrings of God? Are you putting off what God has been calling you to take care of, hoping for a more convenient day? You can say “No” to God once too often. And at that point there is no returning.
If you sense any nudging of God in your life today, I urge you to obey him without delay. Tomorrow may be too late. As the Bible says, “Today is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).