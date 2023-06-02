WINTHROP – Linda G. Mayner, 83, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with Pastor Vicki Engelmann officiating.
Visiting with the family: Noon to 1:45 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Private Family Graveside Service: Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop.
Memorial contributions will be added to the A.E. Mayner East Buchanan Scholarship Memorial Fund.
Linda Gayle Faught was born June 1, 1939, in Brookfield, Mo., the daughter of Ferdinand Odell and Leora O. (England) Faught. She moved with her family to Quincy, Ill. where she received her education and graduated from Quincy High School in the class of 1956. Linda was united in marriage to Alfred Emory Mayner on March 4, 1956, in Quincy, Ill. They moved to several military bases while A.E. served our country. Later they moved to Iowa City for A.E. to attend medical school. In the summer of 1965, the family was recruited by the town of Winthrop to start the Winthrop Medical Clinic. Linda and A.E. worked together at the medical clinic until 1984. Linda then worked at ABCM Corporation from 1984 until her retirement.
Linda was a member of Church of Christ United and a charter member of the Winthrop Golf Course. She formerly was a member of the East Buchanan School Board, Winthrop swimming pool accountant for ten years, Ladies Bridge Club, was an avid bowler for over 50 years, and was inducted into the Independence Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008.
Linda is survived by her four children: Alexa Mayner (Mark Hunt) of Hillsboro Beach, Fla., Crystal Mayner (Ed Dinger) of Las Cruces, N.M., Cara Mayner (Shawn Keating) of Winthrop, and Matthew Mayner of Independence; eight grandchildren: Amber (Ross), Calan (Tyler), Ava, Elle, Nina (Jordan), Steven, Cali (Klarissa), and Alex; seven great grandchildren: Rye, Adry, Maizie, Terra, Layla, Kaden, and Zoe; brother, Stephen (Shelly) Faught of Cedar Falls, and best friend, Kay Norman of Winthrop.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A.E. Mayner on January 29, 1984; a son Donald Mayner on April 16, 1976; and best friend, Rhody Pech.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com