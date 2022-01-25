ROWLEY – Linda M. Kress, 71, of Rowley, Iowa, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Unity Point- St. Like’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan 28 at the Funeral Home in Winthrop with Military Honors to follow.
Linda was born on July 14, 1950, the daughter of George H. and Verna M. (Shneeman) Knight. She attended the Jesup Community Schools. On February 12, 1970, she enlisted into the United States Women’s Army Corps and served as a practical nurse. Linda received an honorable discharge in 1971. She married Lerry L. Shepard on November 30, 1971, and together they had a daughter, Dawn. They later were divorced. Linda continued to work as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Lafayette Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. for several years. She later worked as a security guard at the Alcoa Co. in Lafayette, Ind., and later Iowa Ham and the Mental Health Institute in Independence. On June 28, 1986, Linda married Rick L. Kress at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together they made their home in rural Rowley and raised two children together.
Linda went back to school and received an auto mechanics certification from Hawkeye community college and later an associate degree in accounting from Kirkwood Community College. She worked for several years as an accountant for Freeman Electric and H&R Block.
She is survived by her husband Rick Kress, Rowley; her two children: Dawn (Nick) Runde, Manchester, and Aaron (Dannielle) Kress, Cedar Rapids; eleven grandchildren; a sister, Emily (John) Daws, Dike; and a sister-in-law, Linda Knight, Gilbertville.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Verna Knight; and four brothers: John, Howdy, Ed, and Jimmy Knight.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.