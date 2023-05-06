JESUP – The Jesup Lions Club held its annual Honors Banquet Program Wednesday, May 3 at the Jesup Golf Course Banquet room.
The event recognized high school students from Jesup and Don Bosco for their academic achievements as well as awarding scholarships to deserving students from both schools. Kathryn “Kate” Koob, Jesup native, local celebrity, and author known as one of the Iranian hostages in 1979, was the guest speaker for the event.
Scholarship winners from Jesup H.S. were Lillian Devlin and Haley Borland; Don Bosco winner was Paige Delagardelle.