INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club will be meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at Denali’s on the River. Social and meal on your own at 6 p.m. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Aaron Horn, President and Co-Founder of Beat Cancer Today in Swisher, and District 9EC Childhood Cancer Chair for Lions Clubs International. Aaron will share his personal journey and motivation behind starting a childhood cancer nonprofit and how Lions Clubs can get involved! Event is open to the public.
About Aaron Horn
Aaron Horn is the Executive Director at NewBoCo in Cedar Rapids. He serves on the Board of Directors for Miracle Travel Works in Des Moines and the Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America in Cedar Rapids. Aaron also serves as Board Chair for Candlelighters NYC in New York City, President and Co-Founder of Beat Cancer Today in Swisher, and District 9EC Childhood Cancer Chair for Lions Clubs International.