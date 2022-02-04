JESUP – The Jesup Lions Club recently made a donation to House of Hope, located in Waterloo, in the amount of $1,000. The House of Hope is a nonprofit organization focusing on assisting women break out of poverty and homelessness, providing single mother families and women aging out of foster care with transitional housing, access to resources and support services to enable a path to independence and permanent homes.
Lions donate to House of Hope
- Submitted by Fritz Kies President Jesup Lions Club
