Jesup Lions

Pictured (from left) are Susan Backes, Fritz Kies (Jesup Lions Club President) and Karin Rowe, Executive Director at House of Hope.

JESUP – The Jesup Lions Club recently made a donation to House of Hope, located in Waterloo, in the amount of $1,000. The House of Hope is a nonprofit organization focusing on assisting women break out of poverty and homelessness, providing single mother families and women aging out of foster care with transitional housing, access to resources and support services to enable a path to independence and permanent homes.

