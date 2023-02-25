WAVERLY – The Waverly Lions Club will be hosting a ‘Lions Women’s Panel’ on Monday, Feb. 27. This event is open to for Lions, spouses, and guests.
The panel will be led by several prominent Lions Women — 2006 PDG, Klise Leadership Award recipient and Past 9NE KidSight Coordinator Janet Wissler; Oelwein Lions Club and 2022-23 9NE Second VDG, Past MD9 Lions Hearing Aid Bank Coordinator, Past MD9 State Convention Chair, and current Independence Lions Club Secretary Chris Waring; and Iowa KidSight Project Director and North Liberty Lions Club Secretary Lori Short.
These outstanding Lions will share their involvement and commitment to Lions Leadership and Service. Why they became Lions and their hopes to involve more women in our association.
Lions Clubs International was the first Service organization to admit women as members in 1987. “Be Proud – Be a Lion”
The event will be held at Peace United Church of Christ, 1800 11th St. SE, Waverly. Doors will open shortly before 6:30 p.m. to begin the social fellowship time. Panel guests will be introduced at 7 p.m. to begin the evening program.
Lions members are asked to RSVP to Lion Stephen Becker, Waverly Lions Membership Chair at lionstephenb@mediacombb.net by Friday, Feb. 24.