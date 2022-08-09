Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Casey Allen

Casey Allen, florist and owner of the Trendy Tulip in Independence, was the guest speaker at the March Garden Club meeting. Casey sells many plants at her shop that grow vigorously in low light conditions.

Following the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the Conservation Pledge, club members listened as guest speaker and local florist Casey Allen shared some of her experiences and knowledge in caring for houseplants that don’t require high lighting to flourish. On March 22, seventeen club members and guests met at the Falcon Center to learn about a few plants that fit that description. Casey, opened the doors to her business, the Trendy Tulip, two years ago after serving as a floral manager at Hy-Vee for thirteen years. After completion of a two-year course of study, Casey became an Iowa Master Florist. Besides designing floral arrangements, Casey loves outdoor gardening, too, and grows 75 different varieties of hostas at her home. She even used her talents one year in decorating a parade float for the Rose Bowl. Casey’s shop offers a variety of florist services and also provides a consignment outlet for creative local citizens who share their talents in providing her store with a variety of soaps, candles, sewing projects, and wooden and metal craft items. She invites people to come take a look in her store to see the wide assortment the shop has to offer.

The Trendy Tulip offers several indoor plants for sale. Some plants such as African Violets, do best in moderate light. However, other plants she sells prefer indirect light, such as those areas that are not directly in front of a window, diffused light that comes from behind a curtained window or basement window, or even a room with high humidity but little natural light such as a bathroom. Casey brought in several low-light plants to the meeting as examples for the club members to see and ask questions about. The pothos, also known as Devil’s Ivy, comes in both green and variegated varieties. The Philodendron plant has many different species. The Chinese Evergreen is a slow-growing plant that is often considered a good-luck plant. The Bird’s Nest fern with its crinkled leaves is native to Australia and southeast Asia and gets its name from looking like a bird’s nest. The glossy leaves of the ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamifolia) will be completely fine in very low light or even rooms with no light at all as they will accept fluorescent lighting as a substitute for natural day light. Best be cautious in bringing this plant into homes with indoor pets. It could be toxic to them. Another easily recognized plant comes in many sizes, variations and names! The spikey leaves of the Mother-in-law’s Tongue (Dracaena) also is referred to as Snake plant, Devil’s Tongue, Bowtie plant, Viper’s bowstring hemp, among other names! The Peace lily is a familiar low-maintenance plant. This plant is frequently given as a funeral memorial gift and is well known for its dark green leaves and white flag-like flowers. The most common mistake is over-watering. The peace lily, as well as, many succulents, don’t mind a little bit of neglect. All these plants thrive in low light so now everyone can have some green beauty in every corner of your home.

