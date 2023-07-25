LITTLETON – The Steve Brown Art Center and the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society (LCHS) in conjunction with the Littleton Watermelon Day committee is preparing a celebration of art, music, and culture in Littleton from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
This is the first year that the unincorporated town of Littleton has had a festival in the modern era, and along with that The Steve Brown Art Center is using it as a fundraiser.
All events will be in Littleton at the corner of Perry Street and D16 (175th Street).
Highlights include Music, Art, and Food.
Visit stevebrownartcenter.org or Steve Brown Art Center on Facebook for more information, or visit Littleton and Chatham Historical Society on Facebook or https://freepages.rootsweb.com/~littletonia/history/ for more information on their organization.